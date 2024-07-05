SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,044 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,790. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

