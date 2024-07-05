Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

SPR opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

