SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Trading Up 4.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
