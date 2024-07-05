SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Trading Up 4.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About SSAB AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

