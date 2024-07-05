Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10,138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
