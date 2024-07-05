Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Gauzy Stock Performance

Gauzy Company Profile

Shares of Gauzy stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

