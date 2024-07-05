Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAUZ
Gauzy Stock Performance
Gauzy Company Profile
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gauzy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.