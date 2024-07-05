Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $629.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $512.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

