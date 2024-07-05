StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

AWH stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

