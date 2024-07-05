StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
