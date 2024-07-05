StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

