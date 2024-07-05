StockNews.com Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

