StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.