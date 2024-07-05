StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.11.

SIRI stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

