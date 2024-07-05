Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 143,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.94. 251,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,912. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

