Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 388.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.80. 1,729,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

