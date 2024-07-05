Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 1,297,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,538. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

