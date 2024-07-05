Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,600. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
