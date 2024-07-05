Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of -3.58.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

