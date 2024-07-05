Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 5,893 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,403,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $606.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Synopsys
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
