TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Trading 0.2% Higher

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MOLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
