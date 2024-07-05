Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.64 ($12.52) and last traded at €11.66 ($12.54), with a volume of 15295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.70 ($12.58).

Takkt Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

