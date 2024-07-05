TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.32.

ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.49. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

