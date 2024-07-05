Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,540 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3,476.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.6% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

