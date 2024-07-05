Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.50. 1,773,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,921. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 410.94, a P/E/G ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,242 shares of company stock worth $99,862,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

