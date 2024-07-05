Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.19. 236,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

