Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $4,693,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,071,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,591.44. The stock had a trading volume of 207,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,629.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

