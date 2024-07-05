TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 13,700 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00.

TELA Bio Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TELA stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELA Bio

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.