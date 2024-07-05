Tenon Financial LLC Invests $806,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,536,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,250,000 after purchasing an additional 656,909 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $199.97. 16,365,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

