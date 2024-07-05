Terra Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.86 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $262.18 million and approximately $34.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 785,347,166 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

