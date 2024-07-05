The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $13,778,500.28 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

