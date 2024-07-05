TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.26% of TreeHouse Foods worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 226,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

