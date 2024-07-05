Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $271.22. 1,062,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $271.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

