Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 6,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

