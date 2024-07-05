Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

