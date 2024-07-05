Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Stock Price Up 1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 86,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 195,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Unicharm Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

