Unigold (CVE:UGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 73500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Unigold (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

