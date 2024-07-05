Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $208.64 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and $208.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00012560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00106080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.25205641 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1058 active market(s) with $235,387,332.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.