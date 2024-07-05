United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,124,928.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of UTHR traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. 382,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
