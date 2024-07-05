USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.66 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $88.66 million and $289,855.89 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00574772 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062350 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80326312 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $295,184.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.