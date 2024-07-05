Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Down 2.6 %

Valhi stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.27. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

