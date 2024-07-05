Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,424 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.45. 2,445,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

