Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. 8,609,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.