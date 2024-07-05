Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 336,250 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,133,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 336,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 190,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

