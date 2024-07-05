Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,973 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Down 1.3 %

Baidu stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. 1,730,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

