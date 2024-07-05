Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 4.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $77,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VPL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.26. 129,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,437. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

