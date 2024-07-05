Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $384.26

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $384.26 and last traded at $384.07, with a volume of 104454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.10.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,066,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.