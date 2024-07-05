Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,599.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 600,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

