Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.