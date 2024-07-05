Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month High at $253.45

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $253.45 and last traded at $253.45, with a volume of 26436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

