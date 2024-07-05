Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Lifted by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,225,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 1,094,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,913. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

