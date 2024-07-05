Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after buying an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

