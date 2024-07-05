Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 2,902,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

